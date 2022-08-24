Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.50

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 245726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COVTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Covestro from €62.00 ($63.27) to €58.50 ($59.69) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Covestro from €33.00 ($33.67) to €34.00 ($34.69) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DZ Bank lowered Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oddo Bhf lowered Covestro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Covestro from €60.00 ($61.22) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.94.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Covestro AG will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

