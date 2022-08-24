Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 47,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 741,274 shares.The stock last traded at $38.55 and had previously closed at $38.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cowen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Cowen Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cowen

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cowen in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cowen by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

(Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.