Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 47,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 741,274 shares.The stock last traded at $38.55 and had previously closed at $38.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on COWN shares. JMP Securities lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Cowen Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.23.

Cowen Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cowen by 19.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cowen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Articles

