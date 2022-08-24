CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Trading 0.4% Higher

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.33. 23,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 59,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVU. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 45.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

