Credit Suisse Group Increases Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$55.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s previous close.

BLX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.75 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CSFB cut Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.75.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BLX stock traded up C$1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$51.20. 134,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,986. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$30.04 and a 1-year high of C$51.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 90.02.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$176.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.1497705 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.