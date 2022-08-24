Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illumina to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.21.

Illumina Trading Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $15.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.05 and a 200 day moving average of $266.95. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $488.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,511.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

