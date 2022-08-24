Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the life sciences company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illumina to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.21.
Illumina Trading Up 8.2 %
NASDAQ ILMN traded up $15.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.05 and a 200 day moving average of $266.95. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $488.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,511.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insider Transactions at Illumina
In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.