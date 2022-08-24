Critical Review: OppFi (OPFI) & Its Peers

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) is one of 76 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare OppFi to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for OppFi and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 OppFi Competitors 240 1235 1741 50 2.49

Earnings & Valuation

OppFi currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.93%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 65.87%. Given OppFi’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OppFi has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares OppFi and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $350.57 million $25.55 million 1.17 OppFi Competitors $4.18 billion $809.70 million 5.25

OppFi’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OppFi. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

OppFi has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi’s competitors have a beta of 8.04, indicating that their average share price is 704% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 7.59% 20.16% 6.13% OppFi Competitors -34.32% 56.89% 2.05%

Summary

OppFi competitors beat OppFi on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

