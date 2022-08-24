Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 315 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $341.09 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $292.32 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.