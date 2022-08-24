Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 955 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allstate Trading Down 0.0 %

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.23. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.