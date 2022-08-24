Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 20,803 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 162.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

NYSE:ANET opened at $126.96 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.15. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $693,627.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 704,371 shares of company stock valued at $77,215,204. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

