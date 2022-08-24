Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 2,590 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average is $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,368 shares of company stock worth $10,172,933 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

