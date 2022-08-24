Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 43,485 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,485 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 885,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,204,000 after buying an additional 286,283 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 509,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,235,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,468,000 after purchasing an additional 506,174 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 856,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $44,660,000 after buying an additional 113,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 995,169 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $51,908,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

