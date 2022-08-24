Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.87 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 31,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 36,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,506,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,298.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,282.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,082.78 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,232.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,299.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,889 shares of company stock worth $42,204,997 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.