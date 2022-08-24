Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $1,028,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $463.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $455.67 and a 200 day moving average of $492.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.