Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.43 Million Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NGG stock opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Grid Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

