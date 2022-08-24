Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,790,308,000 after acquiring an additional 572,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $919,293,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,671,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,860,000 after acquiring an additional 115,724 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $128.58. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 88.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.61 and its 200 day moving average is $113.16.

Progressive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.31.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

