Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,790,308,000 after acquiring an additional 572,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $919,293,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,671,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,860,000 after acquiring an additional 115,724 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progressive Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of PGR stock opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $128.58. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 88.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.61 and its 200 day moving average is $113.16.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.31.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
