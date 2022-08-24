Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.56.

AMP opened at $277.34 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

