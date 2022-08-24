Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,534 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $503,201.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

