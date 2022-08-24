Cubiex Trading Down 24.9% Over Last Week (CBIX)

Cubiex (CBIX) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $56,955.22 and $44.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cubiex has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cubiex coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002137 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00767499 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00016565 BTC.
About Cubiex
Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com.
Cubiex Coin Trading
