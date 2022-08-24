Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Trading 20.6% Higher

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 20.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Curtiss Motorcycles Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.

About Curtiss Motorcycles

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles.

