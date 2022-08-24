CyberMiles Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $38,092.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 10% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00033114 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,465.08 or 0.99952114 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024807 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00263051 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00055916 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001042 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.
CyberMiles Coin Profile
CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
CyberMiles Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.