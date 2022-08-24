Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Trading 2.4% Higher

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.30. 193,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 268,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.40. The company has a current ratio of 132.46, a quick ratio of 130.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of C$190.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00.

Cypress Development Company Profile

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

