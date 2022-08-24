Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Shares Gap Up to $7.55

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $8.05. Cyxtera Technologies shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 7,899 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYXT shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cyxtera Technologies to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Cyxtera Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. Cyxtera Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Cyxtera Technologies news, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $227,208.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,258 shares in the company, valued at $638,616.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $227,208.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,616.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Randolph Rowland sold 16,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $200,019.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,318 shares of company stock worth $1,762,105 over the last ninety days. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

See Also

