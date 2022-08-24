Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.37 EPS

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

NASDAQ DADA traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.87. 29,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.79. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 82.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Dada Nexus

A number of research firms have recently commented on DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

