Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.37 EPS

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($1.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

Dada Nexus stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Dada Nexus by 17,462.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 586,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,260 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Dada Nexus by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 66,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dada Nexus by 263.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 154,865 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Dada Nexus by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 271,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 84,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Dada Nexus

DADA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.