Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.37 EPS

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($1.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.
Dada Nexus Stock Performance
Shares of DADA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,609. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on DADA. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.
Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Company Profile
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dada Nexus (DADA)
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.