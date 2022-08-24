Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.37 EPS

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($1.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

Shares of DADA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,609. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DADA. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.

Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 82.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 21.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.