Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 254,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 148,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30,829 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 357,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,142 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 118,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $284.18. The stock had a trading volume of 42,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,768. The company has a market cap of $206.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.14. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.