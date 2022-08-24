Darwinia Crab Network Trading Down 15.9% This Week (CRAB)

Darwinia Crab Network (CRAB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Darwinia Crab Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Darwinia Crab Network has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. Darwinia Crab Network has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $9,927.00 worth of Darwinia Crab Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00762446 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016208 BTC.
Darwinia Crab Network Profile
Darwinia Crab Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork.
Darwinia Crab Network Coin Trading
