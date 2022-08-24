Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Raised by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 0.6% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $5.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.34. The stock had a trading volume of 26,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,602. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.96. The company has a market capitalization of $116.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

