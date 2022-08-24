Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $386.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $401.00 to $416.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.00.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $374.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.96. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

