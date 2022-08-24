Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Oakview Capital Management L.P.

Oakview Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,101 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 8.1% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Deere & Company by 203.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,307,000 after acquiring an additional 563,302 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,038,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 42,742.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 383,403 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.03. 12,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,602. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

