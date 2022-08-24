Delphy Price Tops $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (DPY)

Delphy (DPY) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a market cap of $303,228.81 and approximately $19,593.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,545.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00128574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00076035 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

