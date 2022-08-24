Delta Price Hits $1.00 (DELTA)

Delta (DELTA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Delta has a market cap of $22.98 million and approximately $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delta coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Delta has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,528.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003864 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00033653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00077038 BTC.

Delta Coin Profile

Delta (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,078 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

Delta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

