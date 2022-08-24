Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Price Target Lowered to 265.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 325.00 to 265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Shares of WILYY remained flat at $16.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10. Demant A/S has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $29.16.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Demant A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.