Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Price Target Lowered to 265.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 325.00 to 265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Demant A/S Stock Performance
Shares of WILYY remained flat at $16.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10. Demant A/S has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $29.16.
Demant A/S Company Profile
