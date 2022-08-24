Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

Equities research analysts at TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 332,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,878,471. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

