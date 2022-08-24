Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.16. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 99,148 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Denison Mines Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denison Mines (DNN)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.