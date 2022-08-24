Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.16. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 99,148 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Denison Mines Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

About Denison Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 158.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

