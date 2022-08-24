Dent Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, Dent has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. Dent has a market cap of $98.69 million and approximately $10.53 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,224.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003800 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00128620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033253 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00081150 BTC.

About Dent

DENT is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Dent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.