DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $115.23 Consensus PT from Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.23.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.24 and a 200-day moving average of $93.92. DexCom has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $164.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 174.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $336,562 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

