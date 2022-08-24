Dexlab (DXL) Price Reaches $0.0980

Dexlab (DXL) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Dexlab has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dexlab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0980 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges. Dexlab has a total market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $9,098.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00772092 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016158 BTC.
Dexlab Coin Profile
Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dexlab Coin Trading
