dFuture Price Down 4.4% This Week (DFT)

dFuture (DFT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. dFuture has a total market cap of $104,142.16 and $20,633.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dFuture coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, dFuture has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dFuture Coin Profile

dFuture (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 coins. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dFuture_finance.

dFuture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFuture directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dFuture should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dFuture using one of the exchanges listed above.

