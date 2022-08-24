DFX Finance (DFX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $10.20 Million

DFX Finance (DFX) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One DFX Finance coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002339 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DFX Finance has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. DFX Finance has a market cap of $10.20 million and $305,425.00 worth of DFX Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DFX Finance Coin Profile

DFX Finance’s genesis date was October 18th, 2019. DFX Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DFX Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in 18 october 2019 in Tallinn, Estonia, DeFireX provides an opportunity to earn in DeFi with minimum risks. Its DeFi service works directly with Venus and offers profitable and reliable yield farming in BUSD, USDT, BNB, DAI, DFX, ETH, and other tokens. In partnership with Binance Smart Chain, DeFireX uses bridge BSC-ETH, it implements a solution to the problem of high commissions of the Ethereum in network, ensuring maximum profitability by maximiser pools, increasing the APY position by 4 times, through the system of collateral and loans of the Venus, Pancake Swap and other BSC services. Facebook | Discord | Reddit “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFX Finance directly using US dollars.

