dHedge DAO Hits Market Capitalization of $5.73 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $5.73 million and $321,055.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000848 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,440.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003813 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00128608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00033449 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00077400 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,536,497 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org.

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

