Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,074,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,517 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.09% of WESCO International worth $270,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in WESCO International by 26.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 201.8% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 80,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 54,108 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 77.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in WESCO International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,308,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.38. 8,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,392. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.98. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $144.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.15.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.38. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 100,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,106,081.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at $457,106,081.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 370,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.92 per share, with a total value of $48,101,450.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,287,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,152,664.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

WESCO International Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.