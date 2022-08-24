Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $100.67 Million Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,779,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,705 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of UGI worth $100,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in UGI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 4.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.4% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 8,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

UGI stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.14. 9,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,657. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

See Also

