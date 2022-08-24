Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $381.04 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,794,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 169,777 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 1.4% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $381,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.74.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.29. 46,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

