Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $437.73 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,972,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243,341 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 1.6% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $437,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.25. 272,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,208,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

