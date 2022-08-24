Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 312,112 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,201,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,112 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Carrier Global worth $238,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $411,540,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,409 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 855.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.1 %

CARR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $41.40. 59,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,677. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.08.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.93.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.