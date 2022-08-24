Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 150,351 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,933,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,351 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $152,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,608 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 16.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,181,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 906,388 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,957,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,419 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUBE. Truist Financial increased their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price target on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.81. 29,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,651. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.75%.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.