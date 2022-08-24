Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 283,034 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,008,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,034 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.40% of Bank OZK worth $128,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Bank OZK Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OZK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,831. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.47. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 45.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.84%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.