Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,043,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 553,709 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $304,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,955,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,014,000 after purchasing an additional 804,618 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.5% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 25,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.12. 74,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,633. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.